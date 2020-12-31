Daniel Johnson won top “Spirit Star” honors in the 2020 Volunteer Spirit Awards program that honored a dozen “unsung hero volunteers in our community,” said Paul Mauney, publisher of The Greeneville Sun, which co-sponsors the annual program with the family of the late John M. Jones and Arne Jones-Susong.
Volunteer Spirit Awards are administrated and coordinated by Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc., with about $5,000 in cash prizes, plaques and certificates provided by the sponsors.
A member of the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County for 18 years, Johnson was specially recognized with the Spirit Star for his volunteerism with the organization.
“Daniel is instrumental in helping make decisions that best benefit kids at the club and to keep their safety as a priority, but also helping to secure monetary funds for important growth, like our new building and helping us to secure additional resources and partnerships,” said Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club.
“Daniel’s work on our capital campaign project has been unmatched,” Bullington continued.
IN A YEAR OF COVID
The 19th Annual Volunteer Spirit Awards had been planned as an in-person event, but COVID-19 social distancing prompted cancellation of a physical celebration.
Awards have been delivered to recipients, with cash awards to be mailed in January. Winning organizations and individual winners will earmark the funds to their organizations.
“The very first Volunteer Spirit Awards program had been set for Sept. 11, 2001, but it was rescheduled due to terrorist attacks,” said Tiffany Greer, who co-chairs the awards program with Cindy Fisher, both of Youth Builders.
Youth Builders accepted nominations in Spring for youth and adult volunteers and organizations in Greene County to help “recognize persons giving of their time and talents without concern for remuneration.”
Gregg K. Jones and John M. Jones Jr., children of the late John M. Jones and Arne Susong Jones, usually speak at the VSA events.
During the 2018 Volunteer Spirit Awards event, John M. Jones Jr. said, “The diversity of volunteer activity, the creativity and the heartfelt desire to help other people are truly overwhelming.”
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
In addition to Johnson, two adults received Individual Volunteer Spirit recognition.
Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. won in the Individual Adult Category for his role in bringing the Isaiah 117 House to Greeneville, reported in the Dec. 26 Sun.
Isaiah 117 House provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
Also in the Individual Adult Category, Paul Frutiger received an honorable mention accolade for his volunteerism with the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
“Paul Frutiger has been volunteering as a member of the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad since 1999, performing vehicle extractions and other rescue operations as needed by Greene County residents,” wrote his nominator.
“Paul Frutiger is currently the oldest member of the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad, and the entire squad admits he can run circles around many of the members,” he added.
Four students won awards in Youth Individual Categories:
- Elementary School: Mariah MacDonald;
- Middle School: Jaquoia Miller; and
- High School (tie): Lauren “Maddie” Madison Ratliff and Gracie Weems
MacDonald’s nominator wrote, “One of the most outstanding volunteers that the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has is Mariah MacDonald. Mariah at the young age of ten loves to help out and be a volunteer around the Club.”
Miller was recognized for her work at the Boys & Girls Club, where her nominator said, “We have watched her grow into a kind and helpful young lady who is always willing to lend a helping hand when she is at the Club. She is eager to ask if any of our staff members need help.”
Ratliff’s nominator said, “Through the Miss America Outstanding Teen and the Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer organizations, Maddie Ratliff has developed and fostered a love of volunteering. At the age of 16, she started an organization, 'Make an Impact,’ to promote volunteerism at the local and also regional levels. She has worked with over 20 organizations.”
Weems, a graduate of the Youth Leadership Greene County program, volunteered approximately 437 hours, giving back to the community over $11,113 in volunteer services, in the past year, her nominator wrote. “Some of the events she volunteered for included Greene County Fair preparations, Capitol Theater events, library book sale, Day for Kids and the Chocolate Fantasy event.”
GROUP AWARDS
Winners of the five Group honors of 2020 Volunteer Spirit Awards were:
- Adult Group/Community Group: Camp Creek Resource Center;
- College/University Group: Walters State Community College Service Learners Group;
- High School Group: Greene County Youth Council;
- Middle School Group: Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County; and
- Elementary Group: Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
ABOUT DANIEL JOHNSON
Spirit Star Recipient Johnson is a “super volunteer” at the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, said his nominator, Bullington.
As chair of the club’s capital campaign, Johnson “has spent countless hours with the architects working on the plan for our new building, he has made multiple visits and calls for donations, and has pushed the growth of the campaign forward in a way that has exceeded expectation,” Bullington added.
“He has been instrumental in finding new ways to partner with other organizations to benefit our kids, whether it is working to secure a new bus route for Club kids or helping to start the Regional Boys & Girls Club Olympics,” Bullington continued.
“Daniel’s achievements are numerous, and his impact on the overall success of our program in all facets is unparalleled.”
In 2019, Johnson volunteered more than 230 hours with the Boys & Girls Club, according to estimates from the club’s executive director.
Located at 740 W. Church St., the Boys & Girls Club serves more than 2,000 youths with after school, summer and special programs.
A resident of Greene County, Johnson is general manager of Honda Kingsport, Honda Morristown, Johnson City Ford-Lincoln and Johnson City Toyota. He has been active with American Cancer Society, Greene County Adult Leadership Program, Greeneville High School Soccer Boosters, Greeneville Kiwanis Club, Upward Basketball, YMCA Youth Soccer, and other community and church groups.
Bullington concluded, “I think it is easy to see from his lifelong acts of service that Daniel epitomizes the Volunteer Spirit and is very deserving of this recognition.”