Volunteer State Auto Show Award Winners Jun 27, 2023 More than 140 owners exhibited their vehicles Saturday at the 33rd annual Volunteer Auto Club Show in Hardin Park. Nine award winners are pictured. "Top 10" vehicle owners garnered awards as did three others who won the JD Byrd Memorial Award, the Roger Brown Memorial Award and the Lisa Fisher Memorial Award. The three awards were presented in memory of Volunteer State Auto Club members JD Byrd and Roger Brown, and Lisa Fisher, of the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, "in recognition of their significant contributions to the annual show." Award recipient names were omitted due to a computer malfunction while inputting their information, according to club officials. Photo Special To the Sun/Volunteer State Auto Club