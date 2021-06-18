The 31st annual Volunteer State Auto Show will be held June 26 at Hardin Park in Greeneville, located at 602 Crescent St.
The show is open to all rods, classic, custom, muscle cars, tractors, motorcycles and rat rods.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Show vehicles must enter the park from the rear exit near Vann Road, between Greenville Middle School and Hal Henard Elementary School.
There is no admission charge for spectators.
Attendees may park at Hal Henard School. Handicap parking will be available upon request. All vehicles that park in the handicap lost must present proper credentials for handicap parking (tag or placard).
Concessions will be provided.
Vehicle owners can pre-register on the club’s website at www.volunteerstateautoclub.org. The registration fee is by donation per entry, according to a news release announcing the show.
Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 200 registered participants. Two $100 cash prize winners will be chosen during the event, and many door prizes will be awarded to participants throughout the day.
Booth space is available for vendors to purchase for $25 each.
Sponsors for the event include Gateway Ford-Lincoln-Mercury, Bachman Bernard, Greeneville Federal Bank, Marsh Petroleum, Towne Square Shopping Center, C&C Millwright & Maintenance, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Greeneville Parks and Recreation, Apex Bank, Critters Corner Market and The Greeneville Sun.
For more information, go to www.volunteerstateautoclub.org or call Bill Collins at 423-552-8376, Jerry Metcalf at 423-620-3515, or the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department at 423-638-3143.