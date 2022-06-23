The 32nd annual Volunteer State Auto Show will be held Saturday at Hardin Park, 602 Crescent St.
The show is open to all rods, classic, custom, muscle cars, tractors, motorcycles and rat rods.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Show vehicles must enter the park from the rear exit near Vann Road, between Greenville Middle School and Hal Henard Elementary School.
There is no admission charge for spectators.
Attendees may park at Hal Henard School. Handicap parking will be available upon request. All vehicles that park in the handicap lot must present proper credentials for handicap parking (tag or placard).
Concessions will be available.
Vehicle owners can pre-register on the club’s website at www.volunteerstateautoclub.org. The registration fee is by donation per entry, according to a news release announcing the show.
Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 200 registered participants. Two $100 cash prize winners with a $300 Grand Prize will be chosen during the event, and many door prizes will be awarded to participants throughout the day.
Booth space is available for vendors to purchase for $25 each.
Sponsors for the event include Gateway Ford - Nissan, Bachman Bernard, Greeneville Federal Bank, Marsh Petroleum, Towne Square Shopping Center, C&C Millwright & Maintenance, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Greeneville Parks and Recreation, Apex Bank, Critters Corner Market, Pro Service Auto Center and The Greeneville Sun.