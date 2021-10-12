Volunteer Tennessee will hold its quarterly business meeting from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT on Friday via a virtual meeting.
The meeting is open to the public.
The agenda for the meeting will include extension of Volunteer Tennessee’s 2019-21 State Plan, approval of Volunteer Tennessee’s revised timeline to develop the 2023-25 State Plan, approval of Volunteer Tennessee’s 2022 Commission Support Grant and Commission Investment Fund budgets, approval of revisions to the 2022 AmeriCorps Funding Timeline, and election of 2022 officers.
Volunteer Tennessee is a 25 member bipartisan board appointed by the governor to encourage volunteerism and community service. Volunteer Tennessee pursues its mission through administration of AmeriCorps and Volunteer Generation Fund grants, training and collaborations and coalitions with public and private organizations interested in volunteerism and service.
For additional information, contact Volunteer Tennessee at Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov. Public participants with disabilities who require alternate communication formats should contact Volunteer Tennessee at Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov.