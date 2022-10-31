On Saturday, volunteers assembled to Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest St., during the early morning to help with landscaping and trash removal.
Many of the Greene County volunteers were motivated to help as Veterans Day approaches. The park will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
The clean-up project happens twice a year, before Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Grady Barefield, chairman of the Veterans Board, was at the park leading the clean-up efforts.
Barefield spoke about how much the community comes together to help on the clean-up days. He commended the volunteers for helping with the effort.
A wide range of supporters showed up to help Saturday, from senior veterans to volunteers with the West Greene High School Honors Society.
“It’s really heartwarming how veteran-oriented the community is,” Barefield said.
Barefield said several of the volunteers present Saturday come every year to help clean up the park. He pointed to Charlie Poulton’s efforts with trimming the bushes as an example.
The day’s agenda at the park was filled with trimming the many bushes, dropping pine needles into the beds between some of the monuments and bushes.
Barefield mentioned how the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department mows the grass at the park regularly. He said the trimming and landscaping is done on the clean-up days via the help from the volunteers.
George Bradley has helped with the effort three previous times. He said he enjoys the process of cleaning up the park and sees more people wanting to get involved with it.
“I think there is more of an interest in it,” Bradley said.