Police and community volunteers are helping to make the 2020 Shop With A Cop program succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is still need in the community, and donations are sought to meet the needs of children who otherwise may not receive Christmas gifts, Shop With A Cop organizers said.
It’s the 27th year Shop With A Cop has been held in Greene County, but the program this year could not be held in its traditional format, Jean Kilgore said.
Jean and husband Stewart Kilgore, a retired Greeneville Police Department detective, have coordinated Shop With A Cop since its inception. They have had to improvise in 2020 with the help of volunteers.
Shop With A Cop typically pairs children with law enforcement officers on an all-expenses-paid holiday shopping trip at the Greeneville Walmart. This year, gifts were purchased and wrapped by volunteers and then delivered to city and county schools by school resource officers from the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Because of the pandemic, the typical pairing of police with children at Walmart wasn’t possible.
“We couldn’t do it like we usually do it, and it broke our hearts,” Jean Kilgore said. “We have had a lot of good volunteers.”
Volunteers include the wives of police officers and other friends of Shop With A Cop. They helped wrap hundreds of gifts, which were dropped off at Greeneville police headquarters and the sheriff’s department. From there, the SROs took the packages to schools throughout the county.
Parents pick up the gifts at the schools.
The work of volunteers continued this week
“We’re still shopping today,” Jean Kilgore said. “Monday, we shopped from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
The Kilgores are familiar faces at Walmart.
“They told me they’re going to start issuing us with a paycheck because I am there more than the employees,” Jean Kilgore joked.
The kids come first, she said. The Kilgores consider Shop With A Cop “our Christmas,” Jean Kilgore said.
“I’ve shopped since October but not (bought) one gift for my family. We don’t do a whole lot for our families,” she said.
As is done every year in the Shop With A Cop program, Bibles were delivered in the gift packages to each recipient.
The outpouring of supoport from the community helped make this year’s downsized event possible.
“We were truly blessed. We got (wrapping) paper donated to us and people really helped us out. There were a lot of people who stepped up and helped us, and we really appreciate it, but the children appreciate it more,” Jean Kilgore said.
The Kilgores ensure children receive warm clothing for the winter months in addition to a toy.
Fundraisers typically held through the year outside Walmart by uniformed law enforcement volunteers were not possible in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Donations are still needed.
Last year, Shop With A Cop benefitted more than 300 Greene County children. Stewart Kilgore said with some people losing their jobs because of COVID-19, the need may even be greater this year.
“We will help other children we will shop for after Christmas,” Jean Kilgore said. “A lot of parents will call and say they didn’t (get gifts). One lady I talked to said, ‘I’ve never had to ask for help before but I lost my job.’”
Stewart Kilgore is thankful for the help of many volunteers, but added there will still be work to do in Greene County after Dec. 25.
“It’s just been a good, coordinated effort,” he said. “We have had to cut it down this year because we didn’t have any money.”
In previous years, checks could be dropped off at the Greeneville Police Department, but because of the virus and social distancing protocols, event organizers ask that checks be mailed to Stewart Kilgore.
Checks can be made out to Shop With A Cop, or the Greene County Law Enforcement Association (GCLEA), and mailed to: Stewart Kilgore, 1560 Bill Jones Road, Afton, TN, 37616.
“We will send them a thank you note and a receipt,” Kilgore said.
Parents and others with questions can contact Jean Kilgore at 423-639-3310.