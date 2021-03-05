The Great American Cleanup is now under way, and Keep Greene Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help beautify the community.
The national cleanup event with a local connection runs now through May 31. Keep Greene Beautiful, local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is looking for churches, clubs, organizations, businesses and industries who wish to join in and volunteer, according to a release from the organization.
Volunteers are asked to participate by beautifying and cleaning up in the community on May 1-2.
To bring awareness to the local litter collection efforts and to inspire others to join, participants are asked to share before and after pictures of their cleanup project to the Greene County Partnership’s Facebook page with the hashtag #cleanupgreene, the release stated.
The group that collects the most trash during the community weekend will be awarded $50 for their organization.
Individuals are encouraged to participate as well with the top individual being awarded a prize.
Trash bags and latex gloves are available for participating groups and can be picked up at the Greene County Partnership office at 115 Academy St.
Volunteers are also needed for the Nolichucky Dam River Access Cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 20.
Any volunteers under 18 years if age will need a waiver signed by their parents in order to participate.
For more information on becoming a part of this Cleanup Greene effort, call Keep Greene Beautiful at 638-4111.