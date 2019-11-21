Isaiah House volunteers

Student volunteers from South Greene High School help line shelves at the Isaiah 117 House with new books. The student group and other community organizations, such as Greeneville Noon Rotary Club, are among the volunteers helping to prepare the Isaiah 117 House to open next week. A ribbon cutting will be 10 a.m. Monday at the house, 409 W. Main St. On Wednesday, the Greeneville location will begin offering a comfortable place for children who have been removed from an unsafe home situation while awaiting foster home placement.

 Photo Special To The Sun