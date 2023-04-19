The Cherokee National Forest and Greene County Partnership are scheduled to hold an Earth Day road cleanup Saturday on Greene Mountain Road, a national forest road 12 miles south Greeneville.
This event removes illegally dumped garbage along the roadside and enhances the natural environment and visuals. Interested participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Unaka Work Center, 9344 Asheville Highway.
“Our job is to maintain and keep the forest as beautiful and pleasant as possible. It is hard to do that when there is a large amount of illegal dumping of household trash on the side of the road,” said Leslie Morgan, Unaka district ranger. “That is why we are partnering with Greene County Partnership to help decrease environmental hazards, not only on Greene Mountain Road, but throughout the forest.”
This event is a collaboration between the Cherokee National Forest and Greene County Partnership to enhance forest beauty and landscapes, as well as removing environmental hazards.
Greene Mountain Road is closed to the public due to road maintenance until mid-June.
“On behalf of Keep Greene Beautiful, I would like to encourage volunteer groups to join us in being a part this project,” said Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful. “The beauty and care of our national resources are very important.”