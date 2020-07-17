Volunteers are needed to help shape the Tennessee PROMPT program in Greene County, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
Linda Flanagan, program assistant for Greene County Extension, said a system of “planning and implementation” is under way to launch the program here.
TN PROMPT stands for Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships and Training. A Greene County-targeted grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture is administered through TN PROMPT.
Linda Flanagan oversees the program in Greene County. Its “vision for a healthy community” process includes four steps: getting started, getting organized, developing a community profile and creating a plan tailored to Greene County.
The program goal is focused on “positive youth development,” she said.
The program uses the five-phase Community That Cares process developed at the University of Washington
Flanagan said that using prevention science as its base, CTC “promotes healthy youth development, improves youth outcomes, and reduces problem behaviors.”
A system of planning and implementation aims to bring about positive outcomes for at-risk participants, she said.
The PROMPT program will collaborate with the Anti-Drug Coalition and other organizations in the community working to stem the opioid epidemic “so that puts us ahead,” Flanagan said.
A community profile must be developed and a timeline for implementing the program will be established.
Volunteers are needed to join a work group that will hold an orientation meeting July 30, Flanagan said.
Potential risk factors for health and behavioral problems serving as “predictors of problem behavior in adolescence” will be determined as part of the plan to implement the program.
They include the availability of drugs and firearms, economic status and history of with family related conflicts.
A community action plan will be created using information specific to Greene County, Flanagan said.
“Not all prevention strategies are created effectively,” Flanagan said.
Risk factors will be identified.
“We get the results back and we see where our risks and strengths are in the community,” Flanagan said.
The ultimate goal of TN PROMPT is using “knowledge that works,” Flanagan said.
The work group will help identify key factors in contributing to the opioid epidemic in Greene County and a community action plan will be established.
“The process is not an easy fix” but similar programs using the same model have made an impact, Flanagan said.
“It works. It’s been proven,” she said.
Thursday’s meeting was conducted using the Zoom app. The anti-drug coalition’s monthly meetings, normally held at The Greene County Health Department, had been put on hold for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s good to have everybody back together after several months of having no meeting,” General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. said.
“We need volunteers for (the TN PROMPT) program,” Bailey said.
Wendy Peay, United Way of Greene County executive director and coalition member, also urged participation.
“Using this Communities That Care process will likely yield dividends for Greene County as we work to prevent drug use. Please consider lending your time and support,” Peay said.
To contact Flanagan, call 423-798-1710. She can also be reached at lflanagan@utk.edu.
The next Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition meeting is scheduled at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.