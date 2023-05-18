Volunteers Sought For Veterans Memorial Park Clean-Up Saturday May 18, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A clean-up of Veterans Memorial Park is being planned for Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon in order to prepare for the Memorial Day service on May 29.Volunteers are needed to assist in the spring clean-up. While work begins at 9 a.m. volunteers are welcome to come at any time during the clean-up to help out.Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own rakes, trimmers and other lawn equipment, if possible.For more details, contact Grady Barefield, chairman of Veterans Memorial Park, at 423-639-3775. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Gardening Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes