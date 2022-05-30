About 18 volunteers made quick work Saturday morning of sprucing up Veterans Memorial Park in preparation for Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony, said Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard Chaplain Grady Barefield.
The annual ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, is led by the local American Legion Post #64 and the local honor guard.
A clean up at the park, 805 Forest St., organized by local exterior cleaning company Bluebird Exteriors and scheduled from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. was concluding by 10:30 a.m. with many helping hands.
"Grady said he needed help, and this is the kind of work we do, so we definitely wanted to help out and give back to the community," said Nikki Walde, who co-owns Bluebird Exteriors with her husband.
Barefield said the volunteers trimmed hedges, put fresh pine needles in landscaping beds, and Evan Walde and Micah Kruse pressure washed the pavilion and bathrooms.
"We had a great turnout this morning, and we appreciate all the help and the Exchange Club putting up flags every year," Barefield said, referring to the club's annual Flags for the Fallen display beside the pavilion representing local veterans killed in action.
He said it is important to remember who Memorial Day is about.
"It's not about beaches and sales. It's to honor the people who sacrificed all for us," he said.