Volunteers with the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club remove weeds and other debris from the parking lot area of the Terry Bellamy Soccer Park on Friday morning as part of the United Way of Greene County's "Week of Caring." From left are: Dave Effler, Club President George Scott, Ron Burns, Wendy Peay, and Carole LaMarca.
Members of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club take a break Friday morning from volunteering to remove weeds and other debris in the parking lot of Terry Bellamy Soccer Park. From left are: Dave Effler, Club President George Scott, Carole LaMarca, Sue Ritter, Wendy Peay, Pauline Adams, Ron Burns, and Danny Gaby.
Volunteers with the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club remove weeds and other debris from the parking lot area of the Terry Bellamy Soccer Park on Friday morning as part of the United Way of Greene County's "Week of Caring." From left are: Dave Effler, Club President George Scott, Ron Burns, Wendy Peay, and Carole LaMarca.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Danny Gaby of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club volunteers Friday morning in the parking lot of Terry Bellamy Soccer Park as part of the United Way of Greene County's "Week of Caring."
Sun Photo by Amy Rose
Members of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club take a break Friday morning from volunteering to remove weeds and other debris in the parking lot of Terry Bellamy Soccer Park. From left are: Dave Effler, Club President George Scott, Carole LaMarca, Sue Ritter, Wendy Peay, Pauline Adams, Ron Burns, and Danny Gaby.
Volunteers worked across Greene County the week of Sept. 19 for United Way's "Week of Caring."
Businesses and organizations were paired with projects that ranged from sorting toys for Gifts For Kids to pulling weeds at a local soccer park.
The "Week of Caring" served as the official kickoff for United Way of Greene County's fall campaign season.
This series of events were held in partnership with The Greeneville Sun and in coordination with Tusculum University’s Center for Civic Advancement, according to Wendy Peay, executive director of United Way of Greene County.
A total of 20 local agencies that support education, improve health, sustain income or provide basic needs receive United Way funding.
To donate to this year’s campaign or for more information on United Way, visit “United Way of Greene County, Inc.” on Facebook or visit www.unitedwayofgreenecounty.com
More photos from Week of Caring and more information about this year's United Way campaign will appear in a future edition of The Sun.