The murder convictions of Vonda Star Smith have been affirmed by the state Court of Criminal Appeals at Knoxville.
In a ruling filed on Wednesday, the court affirmed a 2019 ruling by the trial court upholding the convictions of Smith, who was convicted in 2018 by a Greene County Criminal Court jury of first- and second-degree murder for the August 2016 death of 21-year-old Jessie Nicole Morrison and her unborn child.
Morrison was pregnant with her third child when she died from injuries inflicted with a blunt force object. The murder weapon was never found.
At the conclusion of her jury trial, Smith was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to life in prison on the first-degree murder conviction and several months later to a concurrent 25-year prison term on the second-degree murder count. The 60-year life sentence is being served at 85 percent release eligibility.
Smith, 55, is serving her time at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She is not eligible for release until 2075, according to Tennessee Department of Correction records.
“The court finds circumstantially there was sufficient evidence to find the defendant guilty. I overrule the motion for a new trial,” Dugger said in May 2019 while ruling on Smith’s first appeal.
Through defense lawyer Gene G. Scott, Smith maintained in her appeal to the Tennessee State Court of Criminal Appeals that evidence presented at trial was insufficient to support her convictions.
She also maintained that Dugger “improperly commented on the evidence during a defense witness’s testimony,” and that the court erred in imposing the 25-year sentence for second-degree murder for the death of Morrison’s unborn child.
Smith claimed that several actions by prosecutors denied her right to due process, including denying her motion to dismiss because the state failed to provide evidence indicating her innocence regarding a “ping” from Morrison’s cellphone, and the state’s failure to provide a statement by a witness at trial.
Smith claimed that cumulative errors by the court “require reversal” of the convictions.
Smith’s case attracted national attention and has been the subject of several “true crime” television documentaries suggesting both her guilt and innocence.
Judge Robert H. Montgomery Jr. authored the ruling on behalf of the Court of Criminal Appeals.
“The record shows that the defendant committed two homicides due to her dissatisfaction with her access to her grandchild, her relationship with the victim, or both. The defendant was aware of the victim’s pregnancy,” Montgomery wrote.
Smith “perpetrated a violent attack on the victim which would have taken time to complete. The defendant attempted to conceal her crimes by disposing of evidence, including the victim’s body, in a remote location, and by cleaning the car stained with the victim’s blood from the fatal attack,” Montgomery wrote.
Morrison’s battered body was found by a man walking his dog on the night of Aug. 12, 2016, down an embankment off a stretch of isolated Jud Neal Loop in Afton.
An autopsy showed Morrison suffered several skull fractures along with cuts, bruises and other lacerations. Injuries indicated that she fought off her attacker before she died. The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy testified at trial that Morrison died of “blunt force injuries.” Morrison’s death was ruled a homicide.
Prosecutors Cecil Mills Jr. and David Baker told the jury in closing arguments at the May 2018 trial that Smith had become obsessed with maintaining contact with her young grandson, whose father briefly dated Morrison. Trial testimony suggested that Smith reacted violently when told by Morrison she was going to get married, which Smith believed may have meant less access to her grandson.
An unanswered question in the minds of many — the possible involvement of another person in Morrison’s death — has never been addressed in court.
Evidence presented at trial showed the DNA of three unknown men under Morrison’s fingernails. No forensic evidence was found that directly links Smith, who is 4 feet 11 inches tall, to the crime.
Smith’s car was found on her property. The seats and other areas of the car were soaked in Morrison’s blood
Smith told investigators she lent her car to Morrison hours before her body was found and did not see Morrison afterward. Two witnesses at trial testified about seeing Morrison in a white van leaving the trailer park she lived at with her boyfriend, who was ruled out as a suspect.
Morrison was from Hawkins County. Family members attended the trial and appeal hearing in 2019 in Greene County Criminal Court. Grandfather Randal Lane said after the hearing that the family is confident of Smith’s guilt.
“I don’t think they should have another trial. They gave all the evidence to the court and jury and they came back with the right decision,” Lane said.
Smith maintains her innocence. She has the option of appealing the ruling to the Tennessee Supreme Court for consideration of reviewing the case.