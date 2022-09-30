The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 state and federal general and City of Tusculum municipal election is approaching.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.
In order to vote in an election, a qualified voter must be properly registered no later than 30 days before the election. The election commission will process any mailed voter registration form that has been postmarked at least 30 days before the election, according to Tennessee law.
The Greene County Election Commission office is encouraging individuals to visit the Tennessee Division of Elections website at www.GoVoteTN.gov before the election.
On the website, voters can check their voter registration status, register to vote, or update their address. The public can also find answers to frequently asked election-related questions and learn about ways to register to vote in Tennessee.
Voters who have moved or changed their name can view the “How to Update your Voter Registration” section of the website for guidelines on how to change their voter registration name or address.
According to state law, when updating one’s name or address, the form must be signed and received no later than five days before the election in order for the change to be processed.
If voters have not updated their address and the early voting period has begun, the Greene County Election Commission encourages those voters to vote during the early voting period at the Election Commission Office. At that time, the voter may update the address and vote.
According to the Election Commission, if a voter elects to wait until the day of the election to update this information and the voter’s permanent voter registration record differs from the voter’s current address, the voter must complete an affidavit before being allowed to vote. The voter will be required to vote at his or her new polling location.
If a voter has moved to a different county, it is not considered an update. Voter registration does not transfer to other counties in Tennessee. A voter who has moved to a different county must register in the new county no later than 30 days before the election.
EARLY VOTING
The early voting period for the Nov. 8 elections is Oct. 19-Nov. 3.
Early voting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.
Voters who choose to vote on Election Day will cast their ballot at their designated polling locations.
Polling hours on Nov. 8 are 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Those voting in person during early voting or on Election Day must have a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID as required for voting under Tennessee law, unless an exception applies. To learn more about this law and its exceptions, voters can visit www.GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Greene County Election Commission Office by calling 423-798-1715.
The last day to receive a request for voters who wish to vote absentee by mail is Nov. 1. For more information on absentee by mail eligibility, voters can visit www.GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Greene County Election Commission Office.
The Greene County Election Commission also encourages Tennessee voters to download the GoVoteTN app, which provides a way for voters to find their Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts, and county election commission information. Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play.
Staff members at the Greene County Election Commission Office are available to assist the public 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1. The public may reach the office by phone at 423-798-1715.