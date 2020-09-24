Individuals who want to register to vote in the November election have about 10 more days to do so.
The deadline for voter registration for the Nov. 3 federal, state and City of Tusculum municipal election is Oct. 5. People may register to vote online, by mail or in person at the Greene County Election Commission at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite #1.
Individuals who mail their voter registration application must have it postmarked on or before Oct. 5, according to the deadlines set by the Tennessee Secretary of State.
To be eligible to vote, an individual must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Tennessee and be 18 years of age or older on or before the date of the next election.
The eligibility of a person who has been convicted of a felony depends on the crime and date of conviction, according to state law. If the conviction made an individual ineligible, that person may regain eligibility if the conviction has been expunged or if voting rights were restored, unless the conviction was for a crime that makes the person permanently ineligible to vote.
An application available at the GoVoteTN.gov website can be printed and the completed form sent by mail. Voter registration applications can also be picked up at the Election Commission Office as well as the Greene County Clerk’s Office, the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and the Register of Deeds office.
People can also register to vote during a transaction with the Tennessee Department of Health (WIC program), Department of Human Services, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Department of Mental Health, Department of Safety (motor vehicles division), and Department of Veterans Affairs.
First-time voters will also have the option to vote by absentee in the November election. According to a federal court order earlier this month, first-time voters are not required to vote in-person if they meet a legal reason to vote by mail through an absentee ballot as previously required by the state. A first-time voter may still need to provide identification when the absentee ballot is sent back.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November election is Oct. 27. To be counted, absentee ballots must be mailed to the Election Commission so that it is received not later than the close of polls on Nov. 3. Absentee ballots can also be returned using Federal Express, UPS or a similar shipping service. The ballots cannot be hand delivered.
Requests locally for absentee ballots are up for the November election compared to previous years, according to information shared with Greene County Election Commission members earlier this month. Presidential elections have traditionally garnered the highest number of absentee ballot requests as well as the highest voter turnouts in the county.
To vote absentee in Tennessee, an individual has to be in one of the eligible categories such as someone 60 years of age or older, an individual who will be outside the county during the early voting period or on the election day, an individual serving in the military or attending college outside the county where registered, a truck driver working outside the state or county during early voting and election day or residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Persons who are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled who are unable to appear at the polling place, and their caretakers, are also able to vote absentee. These two categories also include persons who have underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it.
A written request must be submitted to the Election Commission for an absentee ballot, and a form is available on GoVoteTN.gov.
The written request can be sent by mail, fax or email. If a person emails a request, the attached documents need to contain the following information and a scanned signature:
- name of the registered voter
- address of the voter's residence
- voter's social security number
- voter's date of birth
- address to mail the ballot
- the election in which the voter wishes to participate.
- reason the voter wishes to vote absentee, and
- voter's signature.
If not all the required information is provided, the Election Commission will return the application so it can be corrected and resubmitted. If a ballot is not received or the ballot is damaged in some way that it cannot be used, the Election Commission should be notified.
Early voting for the November election will be conducted Oct. 14-29 at the Election Commission office. Hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. In an effort to provide an opportunity for voters to come after work, the Election Commission has set hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the upcoming early voting period at 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On the ballot in November will be the U.S. presidential and candidates as well as U.S. Senate and House of Representatives candidates. State offices to be on the ballot in Greene County include the 5th and 11th House of Representative districts.
Candidates are running for two commissioner seats in the Tusculum municipal election.