Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt received a solid mandate from voters Tuesday in his bid for reelection.
Unofficial results in the Republican Party primary show Holt earned what will likely be a second four-year term as Greene County sheriff.
Holt received 6,376 votes in the primary. Challenger and political newcomer Blake “Andy” Barham, a special agent with the Norfolk Southern Corp., received 2,503 votes. Holt will run for sheriff unopposed on the Republican Party line in the Aug. 4 general election.
Holt, 51, has been a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department since 1989. He has also served in other capacities over 32 years as a first responder, including as a member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and as longtime chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department.
Holt’s priorities in a second term include crime prevention, continued state certification of the Greene County Detention Center, sponsoring programs to educate youth about the dangers of drug abuse and supporting sheriff’s department employees.
“I’m happy,” Holt said as he tallied early election results Tuesday night at Greene Country Republican Party headquarters on Tusculum Boulevard.
As sheriff, Holt oversaw the placement of 17 sheriff’s deputies in Greene County Schools as school resource officers, and the introduction of the Law Enforcement Against Drugs program to students.
Education programs in the Greene County Detention Center to help reduce recidivism among inmates will continue in Holt’s second term. Under the leadership of Holt and jail Administrator Roger Willett, the facility has received state certification in recent years, making state funding sources more accessible.
“One thing we want to do is keep that jail certified,” Holt said.
Holt said the fight against the introduction of drugs like methamphetamine and the synthetic opiate fentanyl continues. Greene County deputies and officers from other agencies on the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force lead a coordinated effort to put local traffickers behind bars.
“We’ve got this drug epidemic and we’ve got to shut down the drugs coming across the (U.S.) border to help us stem the tide,” Holt said.
Programs such as L.E.A.D. inform students about the dangers of drug abuse before they are confronted with real-life situations.
“These young children are the future of our country,” Holt said. “They may remember the (L.E.A.D.) drug education program and say, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do this.’”
Holt also seeks funding to provide support to deputies and other sheriff’s department employees while maintaining a practical budget.
Holt sees sheriff’s department deputies under his command as the county’s “greatest asset.” Retaining experienced deputies is an ongoing objective.
“I do want to advocate for longevity raises for officers. If somebody has been here for 15 or 25 years, we need to take care of our employees,” Holt said. “I have the department behind me. You have to have (employees) behind you.”
Holt also wants to expand interaction between deputies and the public, including on an informal basis.
“You learn a lot just by stopping and talking with somebody,” he said.
Holt addressed some of his goals for the next four years in a recent candidate questionnaire provided to The Greeneville Sun.
“(We need to) give them the wages and support they need to do their jobs effectively. Crime reduction goes hand-in-hand with our drug problem. Drug abuse and addiction are not new problems. Problems such as these have been around since Adam and Eve met evil in the Garden of Eden. To reduce crime means we need to support each other and look out for our neighbors,” Holt wrote.
“We continue to use many programs in the jail to help with issues such as addiction. Faith-based programs are the key to success as we have seen in many cases,” he wrote.
Holt has spent his adult life volunteering for causes that improve the community, a practice he plans to continue as sheriff. As sheriff since 2018, “I have shown the citizens of Greene County that I am qualified and have the experience to run the sheriff’s office,” he wrote.