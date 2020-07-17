If you’re planning to vote early this year at the Election Commission office, expect things to look different than in years past. Due to the ongoing COVID-1 pandemic, the voting area has been set up to allow social distancing between voters, and poll workers are wearing personal protective equipment to prevent spread of the coronavirus. When signing in and showing a required photo identification, voters will stop at a table where they’ll be separated from poll workers by a plexiglass barrier, and each will be handed a bag containing a disposable glove and an “I voted” sticker. Markings have been added on the floor to designate places for voters to wait in line to keep 6 feet of distance between them. Early voting continues through Aug. 1. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the Election Commission office, now located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1, in the former Consumer Credit Union building.
