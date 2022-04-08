The voting machines that will be used in the May 3 Greene County Primary Election were examined and certified by members of the Greene County Election Commission on Friday.
All machines were checked for functionality and security.
The machines were then locked and sealed and will not be unsealed until they arrive at polling places.
Early voting begins Wednesday and runs through April 28. Local party primaries will be held May 3.
Early voting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.
The Greene County Election Commission Office and early voting will be closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday.
Voters who choose to vote on the May 3 Election Day will cast their ballot at their designated polling locations.
Polling hours on May 3 are 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Those voting in person during early voting or on Election Day must have a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID, as a photo ID is required for voting under Tennessee law unless an exception applies. To learn more about this law and its exceptions, voters can visit www.GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Greene County Election Commission Office by calling 423-798-1715.
The last day to receive a request for voters who wish to vote absentee by mail is April 26. For more information on absentee by mail eligibility, voters can visit www.GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Greene County Election Commission Office.
The Greene County Election Commission also encourages Tennessee voters to download the GoVoteTN app, which provides a way for voters to find their Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts, and county election commission information. Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play.
Staff members at the Greene County Election Commission Office are available to assist the public 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1. The public may reach the office by phone at 423-798-1715.