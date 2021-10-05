Public voting for Main Street Greeneville’s 12th annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition is now open, the organization said in news release.
Votes may be cast online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNTT6L2 or by dropping off votes to the Main Street office at 310 S. Main St. Use the entry number or display name to cast votes. Voting remains open through Oct. 24.
There are multiple categories in which to vote: residential, group/organization, business or youth.
Votes will be tabulated based on the category selected on the entry form. Twenty-five scarecrows are entered in this year’s contest which is sponsored by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St. The winner in each category will receive a $25 Broyles General Store gift certificate, a winner’s certificate and bragging rights. Winning entries will be so marked and identified.
One overall winner will be judged virtually by out-of-area judges.
The display area includes the 18-block downtown area known as the Main Street District along with Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School.
Entries may be found at: 607 W. Main St.; 510 W. Main St.; 409 W. Main St.; multiple entries at 310 S. Main St. (Andrew Johnson Complex); AJ Homestead, S. Main St.; 201 S. Main St.; 102 S. Main St.; 101 W. Summer St.; 125 W. Summer St.; 255 W. Summer St.; 248 W. Depot St.; 124 N. Main St.; 214 N. Main St.; 216 N. Main St.; 218 N. Main St.; 104 N. College St.; and 115 Academy St.
All entries will be on display to the public through Nov. 5.
“We hope folks will come to downtown Greeneville to enjoy community members’ creativity again in the 'Scarecrows of Main’ event,” said Michael Reneau, event chairman with Main Street: Greeneville. “Thank you to the businesses, groups, and individuals who help us enjoy autumn. Come see the scarecrows, pick your favorites, and vote at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNTT6L2.”