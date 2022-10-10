Public voting for Main Street Greeneville’s 13th annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition opened Monday and remains open through Oct. 23.
Participants can vote for their favorite scarecrows, in all categories, online at https://forms.gle/zF2noiV5Y1o3yuC86 or by dropping off their votes to the Main Street office at 310 S. Main St. The QR code at the displays will take voters directly to the ballot. All codes are the same so once a person has scanned one, he or she has all the entries listed and ready for votes. Select the Entry Number or display name to cast a vote.
Voters can pick a favorite in each category. The categories are: residential, group/organization, business and youth. Votes will be tabulated based on the category selected on the entry form.
Twenty-five scarecrows are entered in this year’s contest, which is sponsored by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St. The winner in each category will receive a $25 Broyles General Store gift certificate, a winner’s certificate and bragging rights. Winning entries will be marked and identified.
One overall winner will be judged by out-of-area judges.
ENTRY LOCATIONS
The display area includes the 18-block downtown area known as the Main Street District along with Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School.
Entries may be found at: 615 W. Main St. (Crescent School); 510 W. Main St.; 409 W. Main St.; multiple entries at 310 S. Main St. (Andrew Johnson Complex); AJ Homestead, 209 S. Main St.; 201 S. Main St.; 104 S. Main St.; 125 W. Summer St.; 110 N. Main St.; 206 N. Main St.; 214 N. Main St.; 218 N. Main St.; 220 N. Main St. (WSCC); 301 N. Main St.; 305 N. Main St. and 701 N. Main St.
All entries will be on display to the public through Nov. 4.
“We have delighted in the fact that through the years this event brings more and more locals and visitors into downtown Greeneville to view and enjoy the displays,” said Jann Mirkov, executive director with Main Street: Greeneville. “The arts and creativity are alive and well here. I have the best view from my office window watching adults placing children into the displays in order to capture just the right fall photo. That is an added bonus to the contest. Thank you to our contest sponsor, Broyles General Store, the businesses, groups, and individuals who help us enjoy autumn. Come see the scarecrows, pick your favorites, and vote at https://forms.gle/zF2noiV5Y1o3yuC86 .”