Early voting in the May 3 County Primaries has seen increased participation by local voters in recent days.
The Greene County Election Commission office saw 389 Greene County residents cast ballots on Monday, 377 cast ballots on Tuesday, and 335 on Wednesday.
This marks an increase from the first days of early voting as there were fewer than 300 voters each day during the first three days of the early voting period.
The total of early voting ballots and mail-in ballots for the local primaries now stands at 1,877.
The early voting period for the May 3 county primary election continues through April 28.
Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.
Early voting and the Election Commission Office will be closed on Sunday.