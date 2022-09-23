W.T. Daniels served as an elected official in the Town of Greeneville for 32 years.
Those 32 consecutive years ended in August, with Daniels leaving the mayor’s seat in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom for the final time.
Daniels began serving as a Greeneville alderman in 1990, a position he served in for 20 years. He then won the mayor’s seat in 2010 and was Greeneville’s mayor for the last 12 years.
Daniels is a Greeneville native and graduated from Greeneville High School in 1964.
During his four years in high school he played football for Greeneville High, playing the position of running back on offense and linebacker on defense.
“It was tough. We played against Steve Spurrier at Science Hill. He was a hot dog back then just like he is now,” Daniels said jokingly.
Daniels believes those early days on the gridiron helped prepare him for success in his life and as a public servant.
“I wouldn’t take anything for those days. They meant so much to me. Hell, they had a lot to do with my upbringing,” Daniels said.
He was particularly thankful for his three coaches and said he still believes that athletic coaches can have an outsized impact on helping kids succeed in life.
“Coach Riley, Coach Foster and Coach Quarles were great. I don’t remember them hollering or screaming. They coached with respect, and I think that’s important,” Daniels said. “Coaches can have a bigger bearing on a kid’s life than a mom and dad can if it is a positive kind of relationship. They can have a huge bearing on future success. The coaches can set the example. They demanded the utmost respect and they would instill self-respect in you.”
Straight out of high school, Daniels joined the U.S. Army, spending seven months in what he called the “regular army” and then six and a half years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
However, Daniels still never considered getting into local government, although he had dabbled in public life in being president of the local Chamber of Commerce and a part of the Merchants Association.
Daniels was in the retail business, and it was not until a conversation with his next door neighbor Max Douthat that he decided to run for local office.
“I got home from work one day and he was standing there at the bottom of his driveway smoking a Lucky cigarette and having a drink. It must have been either bourbon or scotch because he didn’t drink anything that you could see through,” Daniels said. “He was important to me in my life and he was actually dying of congestive heart failure at the time. I got him a chair so he could sit down, and we talked there at the low end of the driveway.”
Daniels said that is when Douthat convinced him to run for the office of Greeneville alderman.
“He told me that he wanted me to run because he thought I could get elected. I told him he was crazy and that I had a business to take care of. I had always been told that people frown on getting involved in politics. He convinced me, though,” Daniels said.
As Daniels began his first term as an alderman in 1990 he was a listener first.
“I tried to sit back and just pay attention. I wanted to learn rather than jump in there and make a fool of myself,” Daniels said. “Sometimes people can do that. They want to force their ideas on the table rather than learning a little bit about the community and its wishes. They can’t wait to make a statement, but they really need to learn about the community because there is a lot of different things and history that’s important to people. If you want change that is OK, but at least recognize the work that has been done before you.”
Daniels said that as he gradually got more comfortable with the position he spoke up more, and that training sessions helped him immensely.
“I got to the point where I felt more comfortable in what I was doing. We had I don’t know how many different types of training sessions with MTAS and First Tennessee Development District. You just sort of work yourself into those positions. Not that you are by any means an expert, you’re still a volunteer really,” Daniels said. “If your ideas are good and meaningful ideas, then people will recognize that and then you can work on what you can do and what you can’t do. It’s about being respectful of the situation.”
After 20 years as an alderman, Daniels decided to make a run for the mayor’s seat. He was successful, and took office in 2010.
In discussing his decision to run for mayor, Daniels was frank.
“I just felt like I could do a better job, to tell you the truth. I just felt that the community needed a change in order to move forward. It felt like we were in a rut. I thought we needed to change our form of government from a weak mayor to a city administrator form of government, and I felt that the only way we could do that was for me to run for the mayor’s job,” Daniels said.
As mayor, Daniels presided over the changing of Greeneville’s government system from a “weak mayor” form of government to a council and city manager form of government, overseeing a change of the the town’s charter and hiring Greeneville’s first city administrator, Todd Smith, in 2012.
Daniels also encouraged investment in Greeneville’s historic downtown, including a multi-million-dollar investment into Depot Street, which Daniels called “putting our money where our mouth is.”
In 2012, after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Daniels led efforts to position full-time school resource officers in all city schools, and budget for the cost.
Under Daniels’ leadership, the town provided $500,000 in funding to support Greeneville Light and Power’s broadband project, and the Greeneville Fire Department obtained an upgraded Class 2 rating from the Insurance Service Office, which puts Greeneville’s among the top fire departments in the state.
Daniels has also been honored with a park being named after him with a disc golf course and dog park.
However, Daniels feels that changing the town’s form of government was his biggest accomplishment.
“I just felt like we needed to put Greeneville first and be a lot more professional. We needed to be able to put together a team of people that could move Greeneville forward. You have to deal with so many complicated issues and deal with the state and federal governments and funding and grants. We needed professionals that knew what they were doing,” Daniels said. “Without that structure, communities can elect people that don’t have a clue and first thing you know the son of a gun is in jail. That’s why a lot of communities end up in a lot of trouble financially.”
Daniels said that changing the system of government took time, and that not everyone agreed on the matter. However, he said it was worthwhile.
“We were very fortunate that we had three out of four alderman that were receptive to the idea. We had a bunch of public hearings and workshops, and it took us well over a year to get it finalized, but we wanted to make sure we did everything legally and the way it should be done,” Daniels said. “It didn’t have everybody’s support. Alderman Keith Paxton was not on board, but Keith’s a good guy and had his own reasons. Not everyone in the community felt that it should be changed, but we had the majority.”
Daniels says that he feels that change has stabilized Greeneville and better prepared it for the future with the city administrative staff.
“I think we are so much better prepared to handle issues more so than we have ever been. We have people, professional people, that we can rely on. They know what they’re doing. You can still have people come in and say we need to do a whole bunch things, but we have people at Town Hall that can slow down and weed through the malarkey,” Daniels said.
Daniels believes that the city administrator form of government has also shielded Greeneville from “politics.”
“If you lay everything out the way that it should be, you don’t have to deal with politics. You build structure that helps keep politics out,” Daniels said. “Greeneville is better off. Much better off. We took the good ole’ boys politics out of it. It’s much more professional.”
While Daniels said that he had a fair share of successes as a public servant, not every day was a good day.
“Not every day is the sun going to shine. As long as we do the best we can, that’s all you can hope for,” Daniels said.
Daniels noted that making the decision to renovate and add to Greeneville High School was a challenge, and that dealing with issues involving hazardous waste at Benbow Quarry was also difficult.
“The decision to renovate and add on to the school was difficult because that involved a lot of money. I think the right decision was made seeing the end result, but that was a tough time,” Daniels said. “Benbow Quarry was a mess, but we met the challenge and got it taken care of, us and the county. It was a challenge because that involved quite a few industries, which affected people’s jobs. Jim Emory and I had a two-man committee and met with the industries and asked them to step up and clean the mess up. It was not fun at all. It was tough, real tough. Thank goodness we were able to overcome all of that.”
In addition to serving as an alderman and mayor over the years, Daniels has served as chairman of the Greeneville Planning Commission, chairman of the Greeneville Light and Power board, chairman of the 1st Tennessee Development Board of East Tennessee, chairman of the United Ways Major Gifts Division and president of the Chamber of Commerce. Daniels also has served as a board member of the Greene Technology Center, the Greene County Partnership, the Tennessee Municipal League and the 1st Tennessee Human Resources of Upper East Tennessee board.
Daniels said that he never dreamed that he would serve in local government for 32 years, and he wishes more people would be active in local government and in the community.
“No way I thought I would do it that long. I’m certainly glad and fortunate to be able to do it. I’ve been very privileged to be able to do it,” Daniels said. “I have a big time appreciation for people who are willing to get involved in the community and stick their neck out. I hear people all the time say they don’t want to do it because they are worried it will hurt their business or something. That’s just an excuse. They wouldn’t do it for anything, but they sit back and reap the benefit. i get disappointed in people who are not willing to stick their neck out to do something for the community.”
Through all the years of holding public office, Daniels says he wants to be remembered not for policies he supported or decisions he made, but as a Christian and a person who meant well.
“I hope people remember that I meant well. To me that’s what’s important. That’s about all you can say, that at least my heart was in the right place. That I was a good person and took care of my family and grandkids. That’s really the test right there,” Daniels said. “Most important really is how you feel about the good Lord. That’s serious stuff and that makes all the difference. You can tell it when a person feels good about the Lord.”
Although out of elected office, Daniels will not be disappearing.
He will still be going to Greeneville High School football games, basketball games and other sporting events.
“I still enjoy going to support GHS sports. I think they appreciate old folks like me coming and taking out time to show up and show support,” Daniels said.
He also said that he would be willing to help out in the community or local government in any way he could moving forward.
“I’m always here. I’m not going anywhere. I’ll still be ready and willing to be on any city committees or anything like that,” Daniels said.
Daniels said that past compliments from the state Comptroller’s Office and other mayors, such as Elizabethton’s Mayor Curt Alexander, meant a lot to him, and that it was always about the people of Greeneville and making Greeneville “the envy of East Tennessee.”
“Those compliments really did make me feel good and feel good about Greeneville. It means a heck of a lot to know that they see us putting Greeneville and its people first. That’s worth a lot right there,” Daniels said. “Municipal mayors in Tennessee don’t make anything when it comes to money. I mean you get a little bit, but not really anything. So it’s kind of like amateur sports. You do it because you love the game. It’s not like county mayors because they are the county administrators and make a good salary for that. For municipal mayors it’s really for the love of the game.”
When asked if he would do it all again if he could go back in time 32 years to 1990, Daniels did not hesitate.
“Would I do it again? Hell yeah, I’d do it again. Absolutely,” Daniels said.