A pilgrimage and a protest is how Francie Hunt describes her trek across Tennessee for abortion rights.
Hunt began her “Walk For Our Lives” Sept. 26 in Memphis, is scheduled to conclude it this weekend in Johnson City, and stopped in Greeneville Wednesday night.
The executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood was hosted by the Greene County Democratic Party and took more than two hours to talk about the importance of reproductive rights and other political issues.
“If we don’t control our bodies, we can’t be free,” she told the small, very interested group gathered for a relaxed meet and greet at the Beauty Barn on the Kingsport Highway. The salon is owned by Brenda Cutshaw, First Commissioner District GCDP Executive Committee member.
Hunt has walked 12-15 miles a day, with the longest leg being 18 miles from Oak Ridge to Knoxville.
“It truly is a protest and a pilgrimage for abortion rights and body autonomy,” she said.
Hunt is walking 538 miles as a stable and constant representation of the struggle to overcome the fall of Roe v. Wade.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision to legalize abortion in the United States. Hunt said the vote to overturn Roe sent her into a state of “deep grief.”
Her daughter now has fewer reproductive rights than she had, and it will take “one step at a time” to get those rights back, she said.
In addition to the federal decision, several states, including Tennessee, passed so-called “trigger laws” that automatically outlawed abortion, which Hunt fought to the point of being arrested.
She told the group she found out the state legislature was planning to consider the bill, despite previously saying they would only consider COVID-related items. She added that the bill was incorporated into a late-night budget negotiation.
“They literally used our bodies as bargaining chips,” she recalled.
Hunt, who lives in Nashville, opposed the closed-door vote, and when she tried to gain access to the session, she was told to leave or she would be arrested. Later, the charges were dropped, and she did not spend time in jail, she told the group.
Hunt said 80% of Americans say they are pro-choice and believe women should be the ones making decisions about their own bodies.
Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, the power to make these decisions is left to “folks who have a very narrow view of what sin is,” she said.
As a result, she is concerned that thousands of women will have to leave the state for abortion care, or they will be forced to give birth.
A big concern are families who will be forced to have children they cannot care for, which will increase the burden on the Department of Children’s Services.
“They passed something that is absolutely ungovernable,” she said.
Darrell Key, chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party, asked about the future of Planned Parenthood, and Hunt said the organization would continue. She noted that Planned Parenthood has been in Tennessee for 100 years.
“We were here before Roe, and we’re going to keep being here,” she said.
In fact, she announced that a new Planned Parenthood mobile health unit soon will be serving East Tennessee. The unit will be based in Knoxville where the Planned Parenthood facility was burned by an arsonist on Dec. 31, 2021.
The mobile unit will provide services like wellness exams, cancer screenings, breast exams, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and birth control consultations and prescriptions, she said.
She noted that Planned Parenthood offers help with non-judgement “because that’s what people deserve.”
The group on Wednesday night discussed ways to increase sex education in Greeneville and Greene County and options for working with local college students to increase awareness.
In addition to reproductive rights, the Walk For Our Lives is designed to fight for a vision where women are respected, black and brown individuals are honored, the LGBTQ community is accepted and families with low incomes have the support they need to thrive.
Sometimes Hunt is joined by fellow walkers who support her cause.
As Hunt moves across the state, she has a camper van she can use for sleeping quarters. She added that some people have opened their homes for her to spend the night.
Hunt said she was not a walker before this. “The biggest thing I’ve realized on this walk is that I’m a cyclist,” she said with a chuckle. “I’m feeling every bit of it.”
The final leg of her walk is planned for Sunday from Jonesborough to Johnson City. The 7-mile walk is expected to take two-and-a-half hours to complete, she said.
The Walk For Our Lives will end at around 5 p.m. Sunday at Fischman Gallery, 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City.
Anyone who would like to support Walk For Our Lives can visit https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/walkforourlives .