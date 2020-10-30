The Greeneville Walmart is among locations across the U.S. that have had guns and ammunition removed from its sales floors.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, cited “civil unrest" in Philadelphia as the reason for removing the guns and ammunition in all its stores. The move comes after several days of protests, widespread vandalism and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia before Election Day after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.
A manager at the Greeneville Walmart referred questions to corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in a statement emailed on Thursday to The Associated Press.
Walmart sells firearms in about half its 4,700 stores. Firearms products will still be available upon customer request.
“It’s important to note that we only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen and sportswomen,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”
Walmart took similar action in the wake of the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that triggered sometimes violent demonstrations across the country against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.
Walmart stopped selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition in 2019 while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it. The company also ended the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where the retailer sold them.