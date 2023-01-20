March 2 – Open 4D Barrels and Exhibitions, IBRA sanctioned, gates open at 4 p.m. with exhibitions 4:30-7 p.m. Open 4D begins at 7 p.m. The arena fee is $10 and exhibition runs are $5. IBRA receives $2 of each entry fee.
Jan. 26 and 31, Feb. 16 and 23 – Limited Round-Robin Team Roping, ropers are required to pre-enter online at facebook.com/wsccagclub. Cost is $150 per roper with a 60 percent payback. Arena opens at 5 p.m. and roping begins at 7 p.m.
Jan. 24, Feb. 21 and March 14 – Exhibition Barrels, gates open at 4 p.m. and exhibitions begin at 4:30 p.m. Only paid riders will be allowed in the arena. Arena fee is $10 with exhibitions costing $5. A current negative Coggins test is required.
Feb. 18 – Ranch Rodeo spectator event features team roping, a cowhide race, barrel race, wild cow milking. Young cowgirls and cowboys can participate in the calf ribbon chase and the stick horse race. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students ages 7-17 with ages 6 and under free. Starts at 7 p.m.
Feb. 2, 7, 14 and 28 – Heel-O-Matic Team Roping, gates open at 5 p.m. and roping starts at 7 p.m. This event is open to everyone and is great for beginners. The fee is $30 per roper with a 50 percent payback. For information about this event, contact Travis Myers at 865-654-2801.
March 17-18 – Speedshow entries open at 3 p.m. with money classes starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Entries open at 9 a.m. with money classes starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.