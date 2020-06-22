Walters State received its first report of a positive COVID-19 case on Friday.
The individual who self-reported the positive case attended a one-night, non-credit class on Wednesday in the college’s Public Safety Building on the Morristown campus, according to a press release from Walters State.
The college began contacting all of the students in the class on Friday. The college has contacted the Hamblen County Health Department about the case and will follow its recommendations for keeping the campus community safe and healthy, the release said.
No other classes have been held in the affected classroom. The classroom will remain closed for the next week while the college conducts a deep cleaning following CDC guidelines.
Walters State has been offering classes online since March. Following CDC guidelines for social distancing and COVID-19 screening, the college recently opened its campuses to small groups of students enrolled in classes that include skills-based labs, such as science, health and public safety courses, the release said.
All individuals who visit a Walters State campus or attend a class are required to complete a daily Covid-19 screening, wear a mask while on campus, and follow social distancing measures.