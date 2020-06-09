Walters State’s Parenting and Divorce class will be offered online through the Zoom video-conference platform on June 18.
This class meets the Tennessee court requirements that divorcing couples complete a parenting course, a press release from the college said.
This instructor-led course covers skills that will enable couples to continue co-parenting after a divorce, making the process less traumatic for children.
The course will be June 18, 5:30-9:30 p.m., and registration costs $50.
To reserve a spot, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.