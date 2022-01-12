The combination of wintry weather and persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in adjusted protocols for sheltering individuals from the cold.
Officials offer assurance that anyone who needs shelter will be accommodated, but the process has been modified to protect against spread of the virus.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management keeps first response agencies updated when cold nights are forecast by the National Weather Service.
“With COVID risks still a part of every day life, we have to take precautions when it comes to any type of sheltering. There are protocols in place with our (911) Central Dispatch for any individuals seeking warmth during these cold nights where the temperature drops below freezing. Notifications will be made to response personnel. They will in turn work with those individuals for warmth assistance,” county emergency management Director Heath Sipe said last week.
Police officers and other first responders who encounter anyone in need of shelter know who to contact, officials said.
“Provisions have been made to take care of anybody that gets caught in the cold,” said the Rev. Danny Ricker, executive director of the Opportunity House in Greeneville.
People in need are offered shelter when the temperature drops below freezing, 32 degrees, Ricker said.
Greene County 911 dispatchers will make appropriate referrals, county 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
“All we will do is notify response personnel, and they will contact the individuals who need help,” Bird said.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 remains the dominant strain of the virus in the region.
Ballad Health Tuesday reported a 25.9% positive test rate for COVID-19 within the health care system’s 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Overnight temperatures below freezing are forecast through the end of the week by the National Weather Service.