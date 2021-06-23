A man in a sport utility vehicle sought on arrest warrants in Greene and Washington counties rammed another vehicle Tuesday night with the SUV in a driveway in the 1900 block of Fishpond Road in an attempt to avoid arrest.
The suspect, who is named in a report, was sleeping in the SUV about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. A patrol car parked behind it. Deputies approached and made contact with the suspect, who tried to start the vehicle.
Deputies attempted to open the door of the SUV, but It was locked. An attempt to use a Taser on the suspect through the cracked driver’s side window was unsuccessful when the wires glanced off the window, Deputy Billy Walters said in the report.
The suspect drove into the victim’s car parked in front of the SUV, “pushing it back to where he could get by it,” the report said.
The man hit a tree with the passenger side of the SUV, and a post near the tree broke the windshield.
The suspect “ran over a kids’ playhouse and through a field,” the report said.
The suspect then fled on foot and eluded capture.
Additional warrants for felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license-6th offense were taken out against the man.
Damage to the car parked in the driveway is estimated at $3,000.