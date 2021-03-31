The Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts in Limestone is seeking the public’s help in repairing extensive damage caused by a March 27 storm. Hail broke more than 200 windows and damaged roofs on the school’s historic buildings, school officials said in a news release.
Since this is a national registered historical site it is necessary to replace the broken windows with historical restoration glass, “which is very expensive,” the officials said in the news release.
The academy has started a Go Fund Me page https://gofund.me/b6c67786, and it can be found on Facebook and Instagram as well.
The academy’s current insurance policy does not cover broken windows or damaged roofs, so the academy must pay for those repairs, according to the news release. It is still hosting classes.