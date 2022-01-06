The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that human remains discovered in July 2020 off Dry Creek Road near Jonesborough have been identified.
Using a DNA comparison, the remains were identified as Brandy Shore, 41, of Asheville, North Carolina, the agency said in a news release.
Skeletal remains were found July 9, 2020, in what the office called “a very remote, wooded area” off Dry Creek Road. Investigators traveled to North Carolina, where they spoke with family and obtained DNA for comparison.
Investigators believe Shore died in the area where the remains were located. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the news release.