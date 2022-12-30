The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will continue water distribution operations until 5 p.m. Friday.
“Water will not be distributed on Saturday or Sunday, so if your supplies are getting low or you are currently without a water source within our seven water districts, please be sure to contact us today,” Sipe said.
For more information, call Greene County emergency management until 5 p.m. at 423-798-1729.
The office is located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 2, off Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville.
The county emergency management office will be closed on Monday for the New Year’s holiday “and hopefully, some much-needed rest for out personnel,” Sipe said.
Water will not be distributed on Monday, Jan. 2.
““If a a change in water status or an emergency arises, we will be open for full operations and we will make notification to the media,” Sipe said.
There have been two full days of water distribution by the emergency management office. The totals for Wednesday and Thursday include:
— 310 gallons of water distributed to 38 families for consumption and cooking, along with water to provide nourishment for 81 household pets.
— two requests for agricultural water
— two requests for individuals with wells still frozen.
The Greene County YMCA, at 404 Y St. just off Church Street, continues to offer free showers to those without available water due to recent weather-related waterline breaks.
Those who come to shower need to bring their own toiletry items, such as soap, shampoo and towels. The YMCA does not have any available towels.
The showers will be available during regular YMCA hours: weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The YMCA will be close this Sunday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.
Only the shower facilities will be available to the individuals in need. The other portions of the YMCA will not be available unless the individual is a YMCA member. For additional details, call the YMCA at 423-639-6107.
The contact information for each Greene County water utility office is listed below:
— Chuckey Utility District: (423) 639-6362
— Cross Anchor Utility District (423) 639-5125
— Glen Hills Utility District ( 423) 639-8622
— Greeneville Water Commission (423) 638-3148
— North Greene Utilities Inc (423) 234-3145
— Old Knoxville Highway Utility District (423) 422-1660