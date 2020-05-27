Water line improvements to aid development at the airport, next year’s budget and a draft of proposed policies for extension of sewer service outside the corporate limits were discussed Tuesday by the Greeneville Water Commission.
That discussion ended with the Water Commission approving an upgrade to water lines serving the Greeneville Municipal Airport and a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year as well as agreeing to a workshop with members of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen focusing on regulations for extension of sewer service into the county.
The commission voted to take measures to provide the needed water pressure for new development at the Greeneville Airport with a vote of 2 to 1. Commissioner Joe Waggoner voted against the motion.
Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith told the Water Commission that the state has provided a $1 million grant for the construction of a new hangar that would provide space for an aviation transportation services business that has relocated here from Florida. That business, Vertical Flight Technologies, is temporarily housed in one of the large hangars at the airport.
While efforts continue to find other funding sources for the project, design for the building has begun. The size of the hangar needed will be required to have a fire suppression system, which will require more water pressure than what is currently available at the airport, Smith explained. The system requires that 1,500 gallons of water be pumped a minute.
Water Commission Engineer Eric Frye said an 8-inch line now provides water to the airport, but its length prevents the needed volume of water for the new hangar.
While the water line provides adequate service to existing buildings at the airport, codes have changed regarding fire suppression systems, Frye said, and a 10 or 12 inch line would need to be extended to the airport to provide the pressure called for in the regulations.
The best way to install the line wold be to install a line from Kiser Boulevard, crossing Kingsport Highway to the airport, he said.
An estimated cost to install the new line would be about $500,000 on the high side, Frye told the commission.
Waggoner expressed concern about the cost of installing the line without a return of significant revenue. He said he was not opposed if the town paid for the installation.
Water Commission Chairman Johnny Honeycutt asked about the commission’s development program. Water Superintendent Laura White said $250,000 is set aside in the budget for the program to assist developers.
White said she would also ask the First Tennessee Development Office about possible grant funding for the project either from the economic development basis or from education. The Greene Technology Center is beginning a new flight eduction program, which will use facilities at the airport.
It was noted that the line improvement would provide better service in the area and provide for development of properties near the airport as well.
In other business, the commission approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget by a vote of 2 to 1 with Waggoner voting against it. Waggoner said the budget was a good one, but he was not in agreement with how raises were to be distributed to employees.
The budget included a 3 percent increase projected for operational expenses and no increase in projected revenues over last year. Among those increases in expenditures is a 3 percent increase for salaries for employees.
Waggoner said that he felt that the pay increase should be given as an equal flat raise to all employees since the Water Commission is a public utility.
For the past few years, the Water Commission has provided a minimum pay raise to all employees with additional increases in pay based on the employees’ performance evaluations and their years of service at the utility.
The budget projects income for the water operations at $548,440 and sewer projected at $547,800 for a combined total of $1,096,240.
Capital projects include water system improvements totaling $745,000, $1,169,000 in wastewater items and 4,515 for the maintenance shop and office, for a total of $6.4 million.
The commission also discussed a draft of a policy regarding requests for sewer service outside the Greeneville corporate limits.
White said that the town has received a few requests to provide sewer services outside Greeneville and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have asked that a proposed policy be drafted as it considers whether to lift the existing moratorium on providing the service outside the town. White and Smith have been working on the draft.
Waggoner told the commission that the moratorium was put into place to protect development inside Greeneville and has been tested in court. If sewer service is provided in the county, what incentive does a developer have to begin a project in Greeneville, he asked.
Smith said the question that Waggoner asked is important, but there is also growth for the entire community to be considered as well.
Commission members commented about the limited opportunities for residential development inside Greeneville, and a need for middle income priced housing for working families.
White said that rates for sewer service outside the corporate limits would be more than inside rates and developers would be responsible for paying the cost of extending the lines, taps and any needed pump station upgrades.
While rates are now double outside the corporate limits, the State Comptroller’s Office is now requiring that rate levels be justified by costs involved in providing the service, she said, one of the reasons that a recent cost study was conducted.
After more discussion, the commission agreed that a workshop needed to be held with the town board.
The commission also approved the purchase of a truck from Chantz Scott Chrysler Dodge at a cost of $28,377 for the maintenance shop.