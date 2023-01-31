The Greeneville Water Commission board unanimously voted to increase the Water Commission's budget for purchasing water meter dials by $100,000 during its meeting Tuesday morning.
There are 625 water meter dials that are currently not functioning in the Greeneville Water Commission system.
The Water Commission had originally budgeted $100,000 for new meter dials in the fiscal year 2023 budget. However, that amount has already been used up, and more dials still need to be purchased.
Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said the system is losing about 80 dials each month on average.
Water meter dials are placed on water meters to make reading meters more efficient and safer.
The dials allow for Water Commission employees to drive by meters in their vehicles and read them through a wireless signal without having to get out of their vehicles. Other dials send readings directly back to the Water Commission office.
However, the battery systems in the dials eventually stop working, and meters must then be read manually by Water Commission workers.
Greeneville Water Commission Assistant Superintendent Eric Frye noted that Water Commission workers manually reading meters have to find places to park their vehicles and "run up and down the road" in order to get readings, which comes with a risk of injury due to motorists traveling along the road in their vehicles.
"Manual reading can just be really dangerous," Frye said.
White said the water meters themselves were in good condition, but the dials on some had stopped functioning. The water meters will not be replaced, only the electronic transmitting dials.
White said the battery systems of the dials work until "one day they just die."
"There's no warning. They just stop working," White said.
Most of the dials were installed along with new meters about 15 years ago, according to White. The dials have a 10-year warranty on them.
"We have gotten a lot of life out of them, but they are starting to die," White said.
The Water Commission will purchase new meter dials from the supplier Metron for $295 apiece.
The dials from Metron come with a service from Verizon Wireless that allows meter readings to be transmitted straight to the Greeneville Water Commission's office.
The additional $100,000 added for the purchase of the dials should get the Water Commission through the next few months until the fiscal year 2024 budget is created and passed.
"We are going to have to look at increasing that line item for next year's budget," White said.
Next year's budget line for purchasing dials could be over $300,000, according to White, although the exact amount is not known at this time.
Frye said that he expects the budget for purchasing new dials will be larger for a few years as the dials in the water system approach the end of their lifespan.
"You're probably going to see two or three years of really high numbers, and then it will go back down for the next 10 years," Frye said.
In other business, the Greeneville Water Commission also received a clean audit report on Tuesday from the firm Roderfer Moss.