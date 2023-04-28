Water Commission Board To Meet Tuesday Apr 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Water Commission board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Water Commission office, 516 N. Main St.The board will discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget and updates on various projects in the water system. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes