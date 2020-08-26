The Greeneville Water Commission is mulling over a request from a developer interested in a proposed project that could lead to more than 100 new homes inside the town.
Developers Danny and Carla Karst told the commission that they are exploring the possibility of purchasing about 34 acres of land between Rufe Taylor Road and Fairgrounds Road for the proposed construction of single family homes.
Planned in phases, the development could include the construction of as many as 187 homes, Danny Karst said. He explained that as a developer he would prepare building sites to the specifications of nationwide construction company D.R. Horton, which would then buy the sites, construct the homes and sell them. He estimated that the homes would probably be in the $190,000-$230,000 price range.
While D.R. Horton has a presence in other parts of the state, it is looking to have a greater presence in the Tri-Cities region, Karst said, adding that he is working with the company in a development in Kingsport and two in Johnson City. The company is also looking at projects in Jonesborough and Morristown.
In looking at the Greeneville property, Karst requested that the Water Commission consider running a waterline to the property, which would have to cross under the roadway and a creek that runs parallel to Rufe Taylor Road to reach the tract. He said the revenue from taps and providing service to the homes would allow the commission to recover its investment.
Greeneville Water Superintendent Laura White explained that the existing water line is located on the opposite side of Rufe Taylor Road from the proposed development.
Extending the waterline would involve boring under both the roadway and the creek, she said. It would take $7,000-$10,000 to drill under the roadway and roughly the same amount or a little more to install the line under the creek, White added.
This type of extension would require approval of the Water Commission since it would be a variation to policy. The commission denied a similar request about five years ago for a proposed project on another tract on Rufe Taylor Road.
Water Commissioner Joe Waggoner expressed concern about a possible situation in which the commission would complete the extension and then the development not occur.
“This would be a great development for the town,” Waggoner said. But, he said, there have been several proposed projects that have not materialized during his time on the commission, and he does not want to see an investment made without solid indications that the project will be done.
Karst said he understands the concern and suggested that perhaps other options could be considered, such as an agreement for the developer to pay up front for the line extension and that cost be reimbursed by the Water Commission after a certain number of homes are constructed and are connected to the utility services.
The commission was agreeable to the suggestion to explore other options and told Karst that they would consider his request and get back to him soon.
Karst said he would also be interested in the program offered by the Water Commission to developers for the purchase of materials. This program, designed to promote growth within the town, allows developers to purchase materials from the utility. Once a project is completed and meets inspection, the developer would be reimbursed for the cost. Each project request requires Water Commission approval.
In other business, White reported that work continues on preparing a policy allowing sewer service in new developments outside the corporate limits. The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently lifted a moratorium on allowing sewer service to be provided to new developments outside the corporate limits and tasked the Water Commission to create a policy to govern how the service would be provided. The action applies to new construction only, not providing service to existing homes and other structures.
The policy will outline requirements for developers proposing new construction in regards to tap fees, line extensions to existing sewer infrastructure and an access fee for use of the system.