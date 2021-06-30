The Greeneville Water Commission considered a bid Tuesday for its portion of the Depot Street revitalization project, which came in at nearly $1 million lower than the initial bid that was fielded earlier this month.
During a meeting Tuesday at the Greeneville Water Department, the Water Commission reviewed a $1.9 million bid from Portland Utilities Construction, and agreed to conditionally move forward with the bid, depending on whether or not the Town of Greeneville accepts a bid from Summers-Taylor for its part of the Depot Street project.
Water Commission member Joe Waggoner was the lone vote against the bid.
“I don’t believe it is our place to pay,” Waggoner told the commission.
The motion to continue with the bid carried with members Johnny Honeycutt and Doug DeBusk voting in favor.
“Putting this out to rebid and saving $1 million is great work,” said DeBusk.
The original bid from Summers-Taylor for the Water Commission portion of the Depot Street renovation came in at $2.9 million, which was significantly more than expected, explained Water Commission Superintendent Laura White.
The Water Commission then elected to put its portion of the project out to bid once more and received two bids that were lower than the original bid from Summer-Taylor.
While the board members voted to continue with the $1.9 million bid from Portland Utilities Construction, they made it clear that they do not want to more forward with their portion of the project until the Town of Greeneville is ready to begin moving forward with the rest of the Depot Street project.
Among other business conducted at the meeting the Commission unanimously approved the replacement of the pump station at 100 Bandy Road behind the Farmers Co-Op. The new pump station will be purchased from Smith and Loveless for $75,773.
According to White, the new pump station will replace the old underground pump station and be above ground, so it will be safer and less confined.
After completing this replacement, the commission will have replaced two of its seven pump station over the last two years.
The commission also unanimously approved the preliminary engineering for the Screw Press project at the wastewater plant. This project is meant to improve the operating efficiency of the plant. The project is budgeted at $3 million and expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
“I hate to spend so much money on the project, but we just have to do it keep operations going in the future,” said DeBusk.
The commission also took a moment of appreciation to honor the retirement of long-time employee David Ricker. Ricker worked at the Water Department for 45 years and eight months.
“I’ve known David longer than anybody here,” said White. “He never hesitated to help or to try something new when I would ask him questions.”
Honeycutt, chairman of the Water Commission, presented Ricker with plaque to mark the occasion.
“David has always been an outstanding asset to this water department,” said Honeycutt.
“It has been an honor and a privilege,” responded Ricker, “I have been blessed to have great people to work for and with for the last 45 years.”