Planned streetscape improvements in Greeneville’s Downtown Redevelopment Plan are resulting in more considerations for property owners along Depot Street than just how to prepare for future construction disruptions.
One of those considerations was discussed Tuesday by the Greeneville Water Commission board, which directed that payment options for installation of fire service lines be developed.
The initial phase of the Town of Greeneville’s Downtown Redevelopment Plan calls for streetscape upgrades along Depot Street that include installation of wider sidewalks with new materials and landscaping.
Prior to the beginning of the streetscape project, utilities are working to upgrade their facilities located under Depot Street. For the Greeneville Water Commission, this will include upgrades to both water and sewer lines under the street.
While these upgrades are being made would be the ideal time for fire service lines that would provide water for a sprinkler system to be installed, explained Greeneville Water Superintendent Laura White. The service line for a sprinkler system is separate from the one that provides water service for a structure.
Building codes dictate whether a structure is required to have a sprinkler system. While the buildings downtown that are currently used for office space are not required to have sprinkler systems, if that use changed to a restaurant or to residential space, the system would be required, she said.
It would be less expensive for property owners if they are interested in having the fire water service lines installed while the street is already excavated for the upgrades, White said. The process would be more expensive for an owner later because they would have to pay the expense for the excavation of the street and/or sidewalk for the service line installation.
Letters have been sent to property owners in the area involved in the initial phase, which is the section of Depot Street from its intersection with College Street to the vicinity of the railroad depot, White said.
In a meeting last week with property owners and other stakeholders, there was interest in the fire lines but also questions about whether it would be possible to pay a portion of the cost initially and then make incremental payments over a set period of time, she said.
An exact cost to install the water service line has not been determined, but a rough estimate would be about $6,000.
The commission directed White to continue developing payment options for property owners.
“We should try to accommodate property owners as much as we can,” said Commissioner Joe Waggoner.
In other business, the board accepted an audit report of the Water Commission’s finances for the 2019-20 fiscal year. There were no findings in the audit, conducted by Rodefer Moss & Co. PLLC.
Three purchases were approved by the board for a directional drill and two vehicles. The purchase of the directional drill for the maintenance department was approved at a cost of $256,000 from Premier Drill Products.
The drill will allow the Water Commission to replace water lines without digging up a customer’s yard or the street except for two holes needed to gain access to the line. The drill will pay for itself in a few years from the savings of not having to hire a private contractor to complete those projects, explained Water Department Shop Foreman William Ross.
The purchase of a dump truck for the maintenance department was also approved. The dump truck was included in this year’s budget. Ross explained that the low bid was for a Freightliner truck at a cost of $84,000, but it may not be delivered until the summer or the fall due to production delays.
The low bid of $26,000 from Chantz Scott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for a pickup for the Wastewater Treatment plant was accepted.
The board members were also of a consensus for White to further investigate a tap fee incentive program for new residential construction inside the corporate limits. Bristol has implemented a program that provides a break on water and sewer taps to promote residential development.