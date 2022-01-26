The Greenville Water Commission voted Tuesday in favor of borrowing $9 million cover the cost of sewer rehabilitation projects.
The Water Commission recommended by a 2-1 vote that the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve a bond issuance in that amount for the Greeneville Water Commission.
Water Commissioner Joe Waggoner voted against the recommendation.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider approval of the bond issuance at its meeting Tuesday.
If approved on Tuesday, the Water Commission would receive the approximately $9 million to pay for its sewer projects sometime in March.
The Water Commission would be wholly responsible for paying the debt service payments on the bond, not the Town of Greeneville.
The bond recommended would be a 20-year bond with around a 2.3% fixed interest rate, with an annual debt service of about $560,000 a year.
The bond would be issued through Wiley Brothers, a Nashville-based company that deals with utility bonds.
Keener Billups, managing director of Wiley Brothers Municipal Bond Department, assured the Water Commission the utility is in a strong financial position to borrow funds.
“Your net revenue available here for debt service is about $2.5 million, which is about 4.4 times that amount you need to cover your debt service payments,” Keener said. “That is a very healthy position. Some utilities we see only have about 1.5 times their debt service in net revenue.”
The bond will be bank qualified, which will allow for a slightly smaller rate, according to Keener.
The motivation behind the move to borrow money stems from a study completed by Jackson Thorton, an accounting and consulting firm that presented its findings to the Water Commission on Jan. 11.
The study shows that the sewer system will require more funding than it will receive in revenue in order to complete all the sewer line and sewage plant maintenance the Water Commission has planned.
According to the Water Commission’s five-year capital projects plan, it will need about $8.2 million in revenue each year to pay for the projects. However, the utility is currently only taking in about $4.1 million in revenue each year.
The study from Jackson Thorton raised the possibility of borrowing money to meet funding goals, rather than stick sewer customers with a rate increase of up to 100% to meet costs.
According to Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White, the projects scheduled to be funded in the future include the installation of a screw press at the wastewater plant to replace aging centrifuges and process solid waste, as well as sewer line replacement and rehabilitation across the Greenville sewer system, including downtown.
“The cost of sewer work is just astronomical. The cost of pipe and labor has all gone up. We have to realize that a lot of our system is 80 or 90 years old and it is causing problems. When we were put under an order by the state to take care of some stuff we found even more issues,” White said. “We have a responsibility to our customers to make sure they have that service and that we can provide it.”
White said the goal of borrowing money would be to spread the cost of the assets out over the life of the assets. That way, today’s sewer customers are not stuck paying entirely for things that will also benefit future sewer customers.
“You live in your house while you’re paying for it. You don’t try to pay for it all at once,” White said.
Waggoner, the lone no vote on the recommendation, said he did not like the idea of being in debt as a utility.
“I worry we are acting too hastily. It was just two weeks ago that we saw the study from Jackson Thorton. It disturbs me that we are about to change the entire culture of the Water Commission from debt-free to debtor,” Waggoner said. “I have worn being debt-free as a kind of badge of honor, but now we are going to burden the rate payers with $9 million in debt. I’m very leary of it.”
Keener said that now is a historically favorable time to borrow money and cautioned that if the commission waited and decided to borrow later, it would pay more.
“It is important to get this started now because inflation is the biggest enemy of low interest rates, and interest rates right now are still near all-time lows, especially in the municipal bond market,” Keener said. “It is much more likely that there is going to be higher interest rates in the future than there are now.”
Water Commissioners Johnny Honeycutt and Doug DeBusk agreed with Keener.
“With interest rates where they are I think we need to strike while the iron is hot. These items that we’ve got to fix are not going to go away,” DeBusk said. “I don’t think we can really jump out here and increase our rates 100% to meet our needs and the needs of our customers. We have to provide for the customers. We have to do this or raise rates, and I think the customers would rather us pay for a long-term asset over a long period of time.”
“We are where we are because we made mistakes years ago in the past like not consistently raising rates to keep up with our work. We have to do preventative maintenance that we haven’t done, and it’s all come up and hit us right in the face. This is certainly something we should do now and something we should probably have done in the past,” Honeycutt said. “My feeling is that we definitely need to do this bond to do the things that we need to do. We have to do these projects. It is asking the customers way too much to raise our rates 100%. Our finances say that we can afford to service this debt, and I don’t think there could be a better time to do this.”
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider the bond issuance at its meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.