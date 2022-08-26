Water Commission Meeting Tuesday Aug 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Water Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Water Commission office, 516 N. Main St.The commission will discuss the ongoing project of sewer rehabilitation within its system, a bid for a screw press machine, and get updates on the Depot Street project and Boys and Girls Club. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Water Commission Project Institutes Bid Update Machine Rehabilitation Screw Press Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years