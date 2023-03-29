The Greeneville Water Commission, the Town of Greeneville and the City of Tusculum have been awarded grant funding allocations from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that a $1.5 million grant has been awarded to the Greeneville Water Commission for sewer infrastructure improvements “to support business expansion and job creation in a region impacted by fluctuations in the energy economy,” according to a news release.
It “will provide for reliable sewer service capacity needed for a major plastics manufacturer to expand operations while supporting future business and industrial growth.”
The manufacturer is Parkway Products, according to Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor.
“This EDA investment will be matched with $1.6 million in local funds and is expected to help create or retain more than 200 jobs and generate $3.6 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates,” the news release states.
The match in local funds will be provided by the Greeneville Water Commission. Agency Superintendent Laura White said Wednesday the grant match had been built into the Water Commission's budget.
The project is enabled through regional planning efforts led by the First Tennessee Development District. EDA funds the FTDD “to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development road map to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs,” according to the release.
This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative. Under the program, the EDA awards funds on a competitive basis “to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal.”
Projects aided through the initiative "support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities," the release states.
AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN GRANTS
Also on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced that the Water Commission, Town of Greeneville, and City of Tusculum had been awarded American Rescue Plan grant funding for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Greeneville and the Greeneville Water Commission received about $2.35 in grant funding.
"The Town of Greeneville, in collaboration with the Greeneville Water Commission, will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure and modernize drinking water and wastewater equipment. Projects include improvements to the water treatment plant, replacement of old generators, relocating transmission lines and installing new valves," the news release from TDEC states. "Additional improvements to the collection system will also decrease excessive inflow and infiltration."
The City of Tusculum received $855,091 in American Rescue Plan grant funding from TDEC.
"The City of Tusculum will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and improve its wastewater system. Tusculum’s project will expand the city's drip field and increase capacity for its wastewater system," according to the release. "Funding will also be used to connect the College Hills neighborhood to the wastewater system and eliminate faulty septic tanks and package systems."
According to the news release, TDEC focuses these grants on the following goals:
- Protect and promote human health and safety and improve the quality of water by supporting water systems in non-compliance to work toward compliance with water quality requirements;
- Improve the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities of small, disadvantaged, or underserved water infrastructure systems; and
- Address critical water infrastructure needs across the state
A total of 43 grants totaling $203 million in overall American Rescue Plan funding were announced on Wednesday by TDEC. The department has awarded $401 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding since August 2022.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
All grants announced Wednesday represent 132 individual drinking water, wastewater or stormwater infrastructure projects, according to the release.
“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”