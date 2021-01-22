Purchases and discussion of possible tap fee incentives for residential new construction are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Greeneville Water Commission meeting.
The Water Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the office on North Main Street.
On the agenda is consideration of the purchases of a directional drill and a dump truck for the Maintenance Shop and a pickup truck for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The commission will also discuss tap fee incentives for residential new construction within the town limits, payment options for fire service lines on Depot Street and property insurance coverage.