The Greeneville Water Commission will discuss a policy regarding extending sewer service beyond the town’s corporate boundaries when it meets Tuesday.
The Water Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Greeneville Water Commission office at 516 N. Main St.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted earlier this week to lift a long-standing sewer moratorium that restricted providing service outside the town except in special cases such as schools and governmental properties.
A policy has been drafted to provide regulations for the extension, including requirements that will have to be met by developers for a project to be considered.
In other business, the commission will consider installing an ulltraviolet transmittance system for the wastewater plant.