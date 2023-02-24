Water Commission To Meet Tuesday Feb 24, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Water Commission board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Water Commission office, 516 N. Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion