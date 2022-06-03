Water Commission To Meet Tuesday Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Water Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Water Commission office, 516 N. Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Water Commission Office Commission Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Greene Residents On Board Cruise Ship That Caught Fire Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash JUCO World Series Passes On Sale Demolition For Crowfoot Alley Parking Lot Project To Begin As Soon As Monday Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.