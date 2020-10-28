A grant brought the opportunity earlier this year to construct a hangar at the Greeneville Municipal Airport for a business bringing new jobs for the area.
The advancement of the project may now come as the result of another grant tied to the new jobs the project will bring to the community.
The Greeneville Water Commission on Tuesday voted to authorize the submission of a grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide funds for the extension of a new water line to the airport from its water tank on Kiser Boulevard.
Greeneville Water Superintendent Laura White explained that the town and Water Commission had applied for a federal Economic Development Agency grant for the project, which was not awarded. However, she said, the First Tennessee Development District has recommended applying for an ARC grant for projects that involve bringing additional jobs to a community.
The new hangar has been proposed to house Vertical Flight Technologies (VFT), an air transport service that has relocated to Greeneville from Florida to be closer to its customer base. The company is adding 12 new jobs initially and possibly 30 additional jobs by 2023.
The expansion would involve the installation of a new 12-inch water line to the airport. However, White said, the size may change as it has been indicated that a higher volume of water is needed for fire protection services, which would increase the cost of the project.
City Administrator Todd Smith said that he was checking with the Greeneville Fire Department about the need for the additional water volume, but did not have an answer yet for the commission about why request was made.
Before it allows any design work to be completed for the new hangar, the state Department of Transportation is requiring the water issue be resolved, Smith said. The Department of Transportation awarded the $1 million grant that will be used to construct the new hangar.
White explained that the grant requires a 50% local match and that Jeff Hollett, chairman of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority, has indicated that any funds left over from the construction grant can be used toward the installation of the new line on airport property.
Commission member Joe Waggoner expressed concern about the amount that the Water Commission would have to provide as a local match, which could be several hundred thousand dollars. He later voted against the grant application.
When the Department of Transportation grant was awarded, the Airport Authority was considering the construction of the hangar on an undeveloped portion of the airport property beyond existing T-hangars.
That site was found to be cost prohibitive. However, in the past few months, a new site has been identified for the hangar within the developed portion of the airport, which would be less costly due to the infrastructure already being in place.
The proposed new site is near the large hangar/office building and the MedTrans hangar. The building would include a small office space as well as hangar space for aircraft.