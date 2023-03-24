Water Commission Will Meet Tuesday Mar 24, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Water Commission board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Water Commission office, 516 N. Main St.The board will discuss updates on infrastructure improvement and capacity development.The board will also consider purchasing a streaming current detector for use in the water treatment plant. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy