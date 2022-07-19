Water Commission Working On North Rufe Taylor Road Wednesday Jul 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Water Commission will have North Rufe Taylor Road closed from Jeff Woods Memorial Drive to Old Stage Road for a water tap installation on Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags North Greeneville Water Commission Memorial Road Commission Water Tap Installation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday 3 Candidates Running For Greeneville Mayor's Seat Home Improvement Warehouse Selling Building, Giving Away Surplus Inventory 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat